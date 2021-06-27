Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,957 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 507.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 255,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 213,700 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 1,286.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 257,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 239,057 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardtronics stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other Cardtronics news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

