Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.