Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCL. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.16.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $28.13 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.