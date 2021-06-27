Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $360.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.31.

Shares of CVNA opened at $300.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 12-month low of $115.23 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $721,856.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,379,248 shares of company stock valued at $376,486,632. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

