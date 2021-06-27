Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $400.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.31.

NYSE CVNA opened at $300.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana has a 1-year low of $115.23 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $721,856.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,379,248 shares of company stock worth $376,486,632. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

