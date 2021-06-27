Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post $336.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.90 million and the lowest is $331.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $296.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $121.77 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,760 shares of company stock worth $3,754,017 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

