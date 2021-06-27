CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report $4.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $20.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.74 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $171.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.