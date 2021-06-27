CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

