Centene Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNC. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

CNC opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.52. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Centene by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 42,264 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Centene by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

