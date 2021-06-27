Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNTG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ CNTG opened at $10.75 on Friday. Centogene has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $213.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of -2.15.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

