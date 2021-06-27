Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cerner worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after buying an additional 886,053 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $265,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.