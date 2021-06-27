Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,187,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 247,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 5.95% of Cerus worth $61,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cerus stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

