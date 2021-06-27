Cesar Johnston Sells 10,187 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 10,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $28,217.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,706.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $62,032.50.

On Friday, March 26th, Cesar Johnston sold 4,110 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $16,152.30.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $175.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.28.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 7,727.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth $1,891,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 1,046.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 392,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energous by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 236,031 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 198,877 shares during the period. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

