Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp Sells 17,000 Shares

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $88,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $132,227.92.

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $60,500.00.

Shares of CHRA opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.35. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.