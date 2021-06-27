Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1931 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Group’s previous final dividend of $0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

