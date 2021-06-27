Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1931 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Group’s previous final dividend of $0.18.
The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.