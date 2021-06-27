Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,044,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.49% of Chewy worth $173,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Chewy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cfra assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.57. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,017.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.