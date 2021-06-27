Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Critical Review

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) and Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Chiasma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -71.92% Chiasma N/A -113.57% -57.62%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Propanc Biopharma and Chiasma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Chiasma 0 2 1 0 2.33

Chiasma has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. Given Chiasma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chiasma is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Propanc Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Chiasma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Propanc Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Chiasma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Chiasma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$4.74 million N/A N/A Chiasma $1.11 million 248.25 -$74.78 million ($1.43) -3.33

Propanc Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chiasma.

Risk & Volatility

Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiasma has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chiasma beats Propanc Biopharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically. The company has a research collaboration with University of JaÃ©n to commence the POP1 joint drug discovery program. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. It also develops MPOWERED, an oral octreotide capsule, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with acromegaly. Chiasma, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

