CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.58. 19,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 27,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

