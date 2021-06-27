Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.50.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 169,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,947,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,584. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $121.56 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.