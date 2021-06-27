Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.86.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $205.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.95. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $121.56 and a 1-year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 103.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after buying an additional 169,389 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

