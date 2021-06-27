Cipher Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $124,266.28 and approximately $86,506.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00245606 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001526 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.14 or 0.00745035 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

