Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Neutral

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $71.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

FUL stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.81. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

