Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,602.67 ($47.07).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,434 ($44.87) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,442.24. The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -49.55. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,602 ($47.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

