Citigroup Inc. Purchases 10,965 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,528 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $77,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $101.21 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

