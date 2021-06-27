Citigroup Inc. Purchases 16,606 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 57.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,185,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,198,000 after purchasing an additional 171,454 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $151.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $191.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

