Citigroup Inc. Sells 84,510 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,510 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $28.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

