Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 18.52% of Direxion Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,420,000.

NYSEARCA HJEN opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62. Direxion Hydrogen ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

