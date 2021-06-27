City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) PT Raised to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE CIO opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $547.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 143,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.