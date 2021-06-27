ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Modine Manufacturing worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOD. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 432,334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $5,007,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 219,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 218,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

MOD opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $845.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

