ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,560,000 after buying an additional 3,276,748 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 39.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,924,000 after buying an additional 3,214,032 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 17.9% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 997,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Conduent by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,165,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 143,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 257,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CNDT opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.