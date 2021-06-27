ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lazydays by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.