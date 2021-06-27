ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,650 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Luther Burbank worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a market cap of $630.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.