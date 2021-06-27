ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,453 Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MESA. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 841.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 371,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 319,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,876,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after buying an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

