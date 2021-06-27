ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in United Natural Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

