Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 35,478 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $104,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,925,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,656,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY opened at $427.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $457.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

