Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $76.88 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,421,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,030 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $76,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRGP opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 3.04. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

