Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Keysight Technologies worth $97,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 8,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 175,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 172,950 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

NYSE KEYS opened at $153.32 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.50. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

