Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,522 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Chewy worth $111,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock worth $519,424,174 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,017.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

