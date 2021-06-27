Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 11,101 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,459,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of H&E Equipment Services worth $93,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,018,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,688,000 after acquiring an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 316,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 242,588 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

