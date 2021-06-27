Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.06% of Invitae worth $80,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.91. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

