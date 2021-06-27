Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

CGNT opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognyte Software (CGNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.