Colliers International Group Inc (CIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$981.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$861.31 million.

In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer Mihai Strusievici sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.45, for a total transaction of C$71,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,756.80.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

