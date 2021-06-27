Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

CIGI traded down C$1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$142.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,044. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$68.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 95.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$135.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Colliers International Group to C$164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

