CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 113.95% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of CLGN opened at $19.55 on Thursday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 million, a P/E ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 245,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

