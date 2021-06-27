Color Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $700,366.50 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $700,366.50 and $759.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,888.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01374491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00385461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00080554 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004050 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

