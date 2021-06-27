Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.99 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce $26.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.64 billion. Comcast posted sales of $23.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $112.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.63 billion to $114.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $120.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.98 billion to $124.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.42. 17,280,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,084,046. Comcast has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

