Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

