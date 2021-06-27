Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

