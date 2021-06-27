Comparing Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Blink Charging alerts:

This table compares Blink Charging and T.J.T.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $6.23 million 284.83 -$17.85 million ($0.59) -71.64 T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

T.J.T. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blink Charging.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and T.J.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -310.60% -30.48% -27.78% T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Blink Charging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Blink Charging has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T.J.T. has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blink Charging and T.J.T., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 1 3 0 2.75 T.J.T. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blink Charging presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.10%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than T.J.T..

Summary

Blink Charging beats T.J.T. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as provides property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. As of December 31, 2020, it deployed approximately 16,617 EV charging stations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

T.J.T. Company Profile

T.J.T., Inc. engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota. T.J.T., Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Emmett, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.