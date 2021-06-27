Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,550 ($20.25). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,537 ($20.08), with a volume of 2,225,070 shares changing hands.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,398.50 ($18.27).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,777.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.85.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.